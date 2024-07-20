Jessie J reveals diagnosis with OCD and ADHD

Singer Jessie J has announced her diagnosis with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The Price Tag singer, 36, who welcomed her son, Sky Safir Cornish Colman, last year, said that having a baby has “exposed” the conditions “a lot more”.

In an Instagram post, she said: “Hello. I was diagnosed with ADHD and OCD about 3 months ago.

“In telling people a lot of the reaction I got was ‘Yeah I mean we knew that’ (which I’m sure some of you are doing right now) and of course I knew to some extent but having a baby has let’s say… exposed it a lot more which was comforting in a way, as it made it feel less heavy and scary.

“But also in moments has made me feel like I can’t talk about it.

“F*** that.

“Here I am talking about it.”

ADHD is a condition that affects people’s behaviour and can make people seem restless or impulsive, according to the NHS website.

The health service says that OCD is a mental health condition where a person has obsessive thoughts and compulsive behaviours that can interfere with their life.

Jessie J performs on stage during the Isle of Wight festival (David Jensen/PA)

Jessie, whose full name is Jessica Cornish, added: “It’s weird when you know you have been a little different and felt things differently your whole life, and finally one day when you least expect it, someone really explains why and you can’t avoid it.”

The Do It Like A Dude singer said ADHD is a “wide spectrum” and added that she feels “like it’s a superpower as long as you look at it from the right perspective and have the right people around you that can navigate it with you.”

“It’s made me re think about my whole life,” she said.

“The way I’ve been, the way I deal with things. The relationships I have had. How I work and how I love.

“It’s empowered me and honestly sometimes has overwhelmed me all at the same time.

Jessie J attending the Brit Awards 2023 (Ian West/PA)

“If there is one thing social media has given me, it’s the chance to relate, connect and heal with strangers that have kinds hearts and are going through a similar thing.

“I have always been honest in the journey I’m going through in life.

“And I know there are so many people that are going through this same thing and I’m honestly just reaching out to hold your hand and because I need mine held too.”

She continued: “It has made me love myself even more.

“I’m hugging 11-year-old me.

“Who would clean her trainers with a toothbrush when she was stressed and to this day has lived with a 1000 lists to not feel like life will crumble.

“Here’s to getting to know yourself even more through life.

“And loving yourself all the way.

“Nothing in life defines us, but it helps us grow and become a more wholesome version of ourselves.”