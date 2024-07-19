V&A recruits four Taylor Swift superfans as advisers to museum

The Victoria and Albert Museum has recruited four British “Swifties” to become the first Taylor Swift superfan advisers to the institution.

The museum previously said it is looking for insights into the culture and craftsmanship behind handmade signs, friendship bracelets and memorabilia associated with the 14-time Grammy award-winning artist.

It is customary for Swift’s fans to swap friendship bracelets with each other at the shows.

More than 1,000 people applied for the role after it was advertised earlier this year.

The four chosen candidates are Kelsey Barnes, 31, a journalist and unofficial “Taylor Swift historian”, Dr Iona Murphy, 27, a literature professor with an “encyclopaedic” knowledge of the singer, India Meade, 28, who has been a fan since she was 14 and Molly Gilroy, 27, a conservation charity worker who has been blogging about Swift since 2013.

India Meade, Molly Gilroy, Kelsey Barnes and Dr Iona Murphy have been unveiled as the successful candidates (V&A)

The four were selected after a lengthy interview process by Kate Bailey, senior curator of theatre and performance at the museum..

They have been advising the museum on the Swiftie fandom and the Eras Tour in the UK and they join similar fan experts who were hired by the museum earlier this year.

Ms Bailey said: “Being inundated with over a thousand applications from Swifties around the UK was incredibly humbling and a testament to Taylor Swift’s impact on popular culture.

“The depth of knowledge and passion for her work displayed by the applicants was truly astounding and as a result, narrowing it down to just four candidates was an arduous process, with each applicant bringing unique perspectives and expertise.

“We were thrilled to find individuals who could provide so much enthusiasm and their own insights into Swift’s artistry.”

The superfans in the museum (V&A)

Dr Murphy added: “Being selected for the superfan position is something beyond my wildest dreams!

“I still wake up in the morning full of excitement knowing that I get to talk about Taylor Swift to people who genuinely care.

“Working at the V&A has given me a real sense of connection to art, culture, and the community. It truly is a magical project to be a part of.”

Ms Meade added: “I’m so pleased to have been selected for the position of Taylor Swift Superfan at the V&A. Having been a Swiftie since I was 13, I grew up blogging and making graphics about pop culture and Taylor’s music. It’s been a great privilege to work together with the other superfans and share our collective knowledge with the amazing team here.

“As someone who wrote their undergraduate dissertation on fandom years ago, I’m excited to see the topic taken seriously and examined in a space as prestigious as the V&A.”

Swift has already performed a string of shows in the UK as part of her record-breaking Eras tour and will return to London again next month for more shows at Wembley Stadium.

Taylor Swift performs at Wembley (Ian West/PA)

A number of objects on loan from Swift’s personal archive will go on display temporarily at the museum in South Kensington this summer.

Taylor Swift: Songbook Trail, which opens on July 27 and has free entry, will feature 16 looks worn by the superstar.

The temporary trail will offer visitors a chance to see costumes and archival material up close, with many items on display for the first time.

The museum has already filled four superfan roles, for Toby jugs, Pokemon cards, Gorpcore clothing and Lego.

The Toby jug is a traditional 18th-century English pottery jug shaped like a seated figure, typically wearing clothing from that period and sometimes depicting a famous character or historical figure.

Gorpcore is a fashion trend where clothing specifically designed for outdoor activities is worn as streetwear, such as puffer jackets and fleeces.