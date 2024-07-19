The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace) bags Eminem an 11th UK number one album

American rapper Eminem has secured his 11th UK number one album with The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace).

The album, which has logged 45,000 chart units this week, has seen the 51-year-old draw level with David Bowie and U2 – who also have 11 chart-topping albums, according to the Official Charts Company.

Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, achieved mainstream popularity with 1999’s The Slim Shady LP, which contained the hit My Name Is.

Griff’s debut album Vertigo reached number three in the albums chart (Official Charts Company/PA)

His latest record, which includes chart-topping single Houdini, is his first studio album since 2020’s Music To Be Murdered By, which also featured a deluxe edition, Side B.

Alongside 11 chart-topping albums the rapper has had 11 UK number one singles with tracks including Stan and Lose Yourself.

The rest of the UK albums chart this week is made up by Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department, Griff’s debut album Vertigo, Travis’s LA Times, and Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft.

Speaking of her number three album, Hertfordshire-born singer Griff said: “Anyone who’s listened to my music, followed the journey, it’s been a real rollercoaster.

“And it means the world that you’ve supported, bought the album, listened to it, streamed it.

“I love you forever and hopefully will see you on tour so we can sing this album together.”

In the UK singles chart, Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso drew level with Noah Kahan’s Stick Season as the longest running number one single in 2024, as it secured top spot for a seventh non-consecutive week.

It was followed by another of Carpenter’s songs, Please Please Please, at number two, with the rest of the top five made up of Shaboozey’s A Bar Song (Tipsy), Eminem’s Houdini, and Billie Eilish’s Birds Of A Feather.

Eminem performing on the Main Stage, during day two of the Reading Festival in 2013 (Yui Mok/PA)

Elsewhere, England’s Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain was enough to see David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and The Lightning Seeds’ Three Lions bounce up to number eight in the singles chart.

Bruce Springsteen’s 1984 hit Dancing In The Dark also returned to the top 40 for the first time in 39 years, reaching 36 in the singles chart, thanks to England fans singing the song to footballer Phil Foden.

US indie group Cigarettes After Sex achieved their highest charting album this week with X’s, which reached number 12, while Travis’s LA Times became their 10th top 10 album.

London-born singer Cat Burns reached the top 10 with her debut album Early Twenties, which came in at number seven, while Atlanta-born singer Clairo scored her first top 40 album with Charm.