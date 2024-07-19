Armie Hammer: I thought I was untouchable amid ex-girlfriend’s sex allegations

Actor Armie Hammer has admitted he thought he was “untouchable” as he addressed sexual assault allegations previously made against him.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, The Call Me By Your Name star spoke about an accusation by a former girlfriend that he “carved” his initial into her, and explicit messages he allegedly sent on social media.

Hammer consistently denied all criminal allegations against him after police in California investigated sexual assault claims in 2021, and last year Los Angeles County District Attorney decided not to charge him following a two-year investigation.

In a teaser clip for the Piers Morgan Uncensored interview, the actor says: “I thought I was untouchable… and boy, was I wrong.”

Addressing the claim that he carved the letter A into his girlfriend’s pelvis, he says he used the “tip of a small knife” and there “wasn’t even blood”.

Discussing an accusation that he wrote explicit messages saying what he wanted to do with a previous partner, he added: “This was a very intense (affair), very sexually charged, between two people.

“Different people have different sexual fantasies.

“But I don’t think that’s any different than when someone looks at a baby and goes, ‘Oh my God, look at those cute little fat legs, I just want to eat you up’.”

In the clip, Morgan asks the actor about a claim that he told a former partner that he felt like a “god” when standing over them with a knife, and Hammer replies: “I don’t remember saying those things.”

Armie Hammer with former partner Elizabeth Chambers (PA)

Addressing the allegations more widely, the actor says: “None of those people were hurt or upset because I pushed any sexual boundaries.”

Hammer shares two children with his former partner, TV personality Elizabeth Chambers.

In the interview he reveals he “couldn’t be alone” with his children at one stage and admitted he felt suicidal at times.

Hammer is also known for starring in Death On The Nile, The Man From U.N.C.L.E. and The Social Network.