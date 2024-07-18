Rupert Everett to join cast of Emily In Paris season four

Rupert Everett is to join the cast of Emily In Paris for season four.

The 65-year-old, who has appeared in films including St Trinian’s and My Best Friend’s Wedding, will play the owner of a global interior design firm based in Rome, called Giorgio Barbieri.

Giorgio is described as being “the life of every party” and someone who “makes it his business to know everyone else’s business”.

The character is introduced as a decades-long friend of the character Sylvie Grateau, who has featured in the Netflix series since season one.

Emily In Paris is to return for a fourth season in August (Netflix/PA)

Also joining the cast will be Thalia Besson, the daughter of Fifth Element director Luc Besson.

She will play Genevieve, the 20-something daughter of Saint Tropez nightclub owner Laurent G.

Elsewhere, Anna Galiena joins as Antonia Muratori, the matriarch of the Muratori family, with Italian actor Raoul Bova playing Giancarlo, a Roman commercial director who used to be Sylvie’s film professor.

Everett began his career in the 1980s and is famous for roles including Prince Charming in Shrek, the Duke Of Wellington in Napoleon and Oscar Wilde in The Happy Prince.

Season four of Emily In Paris sees its main character, played by Lily Collins, torn between feelings for two men, while the marketing agency Agence Grateau navigates personnel shake-ups, and Mindy Chen (Ashley Park) and her band prepare for Eurovision.

Emily In Paris season four will be split into two five-episode parts, with part one premiering on Netflix on August 15, followed by part two on September 12.