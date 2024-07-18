RTE to be funded by mix of TV licence and exchequer funding, Taoiseach indicates

The future funding model of RTE could be a mix of TV licence and exchequer funding, Taoiseach Simon Harris has indicated.

Mr Harris was asked about the funding model while attending the European Political Community summit at Blenheim Palace on Thursday.

He suggested that the funding could come from a mix of money paid by licence fee payers, and money coming directly from the Government.

He said he hoped the Government could bring a “finality” to the question of how the national broadcaster should be funded next week.

“I’ve said there’s two ways of funding public service broadcasting in my view, there’s that you go with some form of reformed licence fee model, or you go with direct exchequer fee funding,” he said.

“But actually that’s kind of a straw man way of looking at it.

“Perhaps there’s a way in the middle.”

He said he had “laid down” some principles that were important to him.

“I’ve laid down some principles that are very important to me, I don’t want to see any taxpayer having to pay more, in terms of a licence fee, than they are today, I want to have an understanding as to what we’re funding in terms of public service broadcasting.

“I want to see how the excellent public service broadcasting done by RTE can be supported but also a recognition public service broadcasting also happens through other outlets, be they other television outlets, be they local radio or local media, they’re some of the key things.”

He added that it was also “really important” to him that the funding model is sustainable.

“And then the fourth and it’s really important to me this one, I want to see the model being sustainable,” he said.

“I don’t want to see the Government do something that just kind of looks like grand we’ve sorted public service broadcasting for a few months,” he said

“I want to know that whatever funding mechanism is in place is durable and can be long-lasting and I think all of those principles can be met.”