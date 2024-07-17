Dame Mary Berry to reunite with Sue Perkins on new BBC cooking show

Dame Mary Berry will be reunited with Sue Perkins for a new BBC Two show called Mary’s Foolproof Dinners.

Across six 30-minute episodes the 89-year-old will make easy dinners with a host of famous friends, including TV presenter Perkins, 54, who she appeared on The Great British Bake Off with.

Last year Dame Mary cooked with several celebrities for BBC One’s Mary Makes It Easy and reunited with Mel Giedroyc, who co-hosted Bake Off alongside Perkins, before the series moved from the BBC to Channel 4.

Dame Mary said: “We had so much fun with the series last year, I’m delighted we’re returning with six more fabulous friends to change their thoughts about cooking with new foolproof recipes.

Dame Mary Berry (Danny Lawson/PA)

“Dinner is often the meal where we need most inspiration at the end of a long day or to step out of the same old recipes that we can get stuck in a rut cooking. And what’s more – these really are foolproof – I can’t wait to share them with you.”

On the show Dame Mary will make a beef chow mein for comedian Alan Carr, a pastry-free quiche for The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman and a rhubarb plate pie for Perkins.

She will also make sriracha chicken wings and miso trout for The Repair Shop’s Will Kirk and a lamb stew for wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin.

Ricky Cooper, BBC commissioning editor, said: “We’re delighted that Mary is sharing her incredible foolproof recipes with audiences all over the UK, and in the process helping some of the nation’s biggest names build confidence in the kitchen.

“Whether you call it dinner, tea or supper, viewers everywhere are in for a real treat.”

The release date for the BBC Two show has yet to be announced.

A book of the same name is to be released on October 10.