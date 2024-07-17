Bobby Gillespie ‘excited’ as Primal Scream announce first album in eight years

Primal Scream have announced their first studio album in eight years, and frontman Bobby Gillespie has said he is “excited” about it “in a way that you would be making your first record”.

Come Ahead will be the Scottish’s band 12th full-length album and their first since Chaosmosis was released in 2016.

The Glaswegian band have also announced the new single Love Insurrection, which had its world premiere on BBC Radio 6 Music on Wednesday.

Vocalist Gillespie, 63, said: “I’m very excited about this album in a way that you would be making your first record.

“If there was an overall theme to Come Ahead it might be one of conflict, whether inner or outer.

“There is also a thread of compassion running through the album.

“The title is a Glaswegian term. If someone threatens to fight you, you say ‘come ahead’.

“It’s redolent of the indomitable spirit of the Glaswegian, and the album itself shares that aggressive attitude and confidence.

“They have a word for this up there, gallus. Come Ahead’s quite a cheeky title too.”

In October, the band will perform their first live shows of 2024 as the special guests of American rock star Alice Cooper at a series of gigs across the UK including Glasgow’s Ovo Hydro, Manchester’s AO Arena and Leeds’ First Direct Arena.

Come Ahead will be released via BMG on November 8.