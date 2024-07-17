Adele plans ‘big break’ from music after upcoming shows

Adele has announced she will take a “big break” from music after her run of upcoming shows.

The British singer, who has spent the past two years playing a weekend residency in Las Vegas, will begin a 10-date string of gigs in Munich, Germany, in August.

She has said she will then take an extended break, telling German broadcaster ZDF: “My tank is quite empty at the minute. I don’t have any plans for new music at all.

“I want a big break after all this and I think I want to do other creative things just for a little while.

Adele has played a weekend residency in Las Vegas for two years (Ian West/PA)

“You know, I don’t even sing at home at all. How strange is that?”

Adele’s run of sell-out shows at Caesar’s Palace, which seats 4,000 people, has been a success but has also taken its toll.

She said: “Even though it’s a very manageable size of crowd, it’s really been an emotional exchange.

“I’m sure I’ll feel even more like (that) every night after the shows in Munich. But it’s a positive thing. It’s just such an exchange of energy.”

The superstar also said she is nostalgic for her life before she was a global celebrity, telling the broadcaster: “I miss everything about before I was famous, I think probably being anonymous the most.

“I like that I get to make music all the time, whenever I want to, and people are receptive to it and like it. That’s pretty unimaginable. But the fame side of it I absolutely hate.

“The fact that people are even interested in my songs and my voice is pretty wild. I don’t think it ever gets normal. So it’s worth it, the balance.”

Adele released her last album 30 in November 2021, marking a comeback after five years.

The album was created in the aftermath of her divorce from husband Simon Konecki.

Weekends With Adele launched at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in November 2022 and is due to conclude in November this year.