Blur documentary director says he would be ‘amazed’ if band did not return again

The director of a new documentary about Blur has said he would be “amazed” if the British band did not make another return to recording and performing.

The film Blur: To The End documents the Britpop stars’ 2023 return with their ninth album, The Ballad Of Darren, and their “beautiful” Wembley Stadium concerts.

Director Toby L said the film offers fans an in-depth look at the band’s relationships, and how they have developed as the members have aged.

Director Toby L says he would be ‘amazed’ if the band did not record together again (Reuben Bastienne Lewis/PA)

Blur first came to public attention when their second single, 1991’s There’s No Other Way, reached number eight in the UK singles chart, before they achieved worldwide fame with their third album, 1995’s Parklife.

The band, made up of lead singer Damon Albarn, guitarist Graham Coxon, bass player Alex James and drummer Dave Rowntree has scored 13 UK top 10 singles and seven number one albums.

Speaking about his experiences working with the band, Toby L, who does not make his surname known, said he felt they had a “compulsion” to reunite and make music.

When asked if he felt the band’s Wembley gigs were the end, the director told the PA news agency: “You’ll have to speak to the band about that but I feel like either way it’s in a beautiful place.

“I would be amazed if they didn’t make music together again because it seems to be less a desire that occasionally comes up as a compulsion.

“They’ve known each other pretty much all their lives, so I would love to believe that there’s plenty more to come.

“Dave in the film says he thinks this is a new beginning.

“But the film is ambiguous, and hopefully people see it either way that whatever happens, there’s always going to be this beautiful moment in time that we can always enjoy.”

Albarn told the crowd during the band’s set at weekend two of Coachella that the performance was “probably our last gig”.

The director said he felt the fact the band had been on a number of hiatuses, and that all members had their own side projects had kept Blur together.

Toby L added: “I think the fact it’s on and off is the secret to it.

“They all have their own lives, their own side projects outside of Blur, and that means that when they congregate and come back together as a band, there’s a real sort of longing for it, I think from all of them in different ways.

“I think that’s what keeps it fresh and alluring for them as individuals and as a band.

“Who’s to say how they would feel if it was their sole focus creatively and professionally, maybe it would implode, maybe it would be fine.”

He said he felt that every time Blur “reignite”, each member brings a “new set of tools and skills” from their other projects.

The director said he felt the film potentially hinted at why drummer Rowntree decided to run as a Labour candidate for the Mid-Sussex constituency in this year’s general election.

He was defeated by Liberal Democrat Alison Bennett, coming third overall.

He said: “The film occasionally gets lightly political here and there, and there are some amazing quotes from Dave on the state of the UK and public services.

“I do wonder, was he aware at the time, but didn’t mention that he was going to go for the MP role? I have no idea, I haven’t asked him yet.

“I can’t tell if that came up subsequently or if that’s something that was being planned in the background.

“I think it adds to the charm, the character, and the quirk of Blur, the fact that they do all these different things, and the fact that in this film we explore some of those as well.”

Toby L, who is also the founder of Transgressive Records, said making the film was a “surreal full circle moment”, as a “huge Blur fan” who had seen the band at Wembley Arena on The Great Escape tour aged just 10.

The film will document Blur’s 2023 return to recording and performing (Ian West/PA)

He said: “I really wanted to make sure it showed another side to the band, maybe a bit more emotionally charged.

“I’m trying to focus in on relationship dynamics and the nature of relationships and friendships as they evolve, and as we get older and relationships mature.

“I also wanted to look at it in the here and now, so even though it reflects a lot of the band’s early days, it’s always done with a sort of contemporaneous perspective of the world that’s around us right now.

“And alongside that considering the themes of what they wrote about in their songs in the mid-90s, in particular there was a lot of social commentary and observation.

“It was really wonderful to delve into that prism of perspective and see what parallels exist between then and now, which quite worryingly a lot of the same themes and considerations they sung about then are very prevalent in society today.”

Blur: To The End will be released in cinemas in the UK and Ireland on Friday July 19.