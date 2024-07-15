Sarah Michelle Gellar thanks fans for support following Shannen Doherty’s death

American actress Sarah Michelle Gellar has thanked fans for their “kind words and support” following the death of her friend Shannen Doherty.

The actress, best known for playing Brenda Walsh in Beverly Hills 90210 and Prue Halliwell in Charmed, died on Saturday, aged 53, following a battle with breast cancer.

Gellar, 47, who is best known for playing the titular role in hit drama series Buffy The Vampire Slayer, spoke of her and Doherty’s friendship in an Instagram post and asked fans to “honour” the actress by supporting animal charities.

“How do you possibly find the right words to sum up 30 years of friendship?” Gellar said.

“I keep reminding myself it only hurts this much because there was so much love. Thank you, for all your kind words and support.

“I love all the messages about how @theshando was important to you. So let’s honour her.

“More than anything, Shan loves animals, especially dogs.

“In her memory let’s support our favourite animal charities.

“Whether that’s donating money, stopping by your local shelter and just offering cuddles and walks to animals housed there or even just tagging them in the comments so other people can learn about their work.

“I know that would make our girl happy…”

Doherty shot to fame in drama Beverly Hills 90210 alongside co-star Jason Priestley, who played her twin Brandon Walsh, as the two moved to Beverly Hills from middle America.

The star, who also played Heather Duke in the cult 1988 film, Heathers, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. It had gone into remission, but in 2020 she announced that it had returned the previous year.

Her co-star Jennie Garth, who played Kelly Taylor on the hit American drama, said she is processing the “tremendous grief” for Doherty, describing her as “one of the strongest people I have ever known.”

In a tribute posted to Instagram, she added: “Our connection was real and honest.

“We were so often pitted against each other but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship which was one built on mutual respect and admiration.

“She was courageous, passionate, determined and very loving and generous. I will miss her and will always honour her deeply in my heart and in my memories.

“My heart breaks for her family and Bowie (her dog) and all the people who loved her.”

Shannen Doherty died on Saturday (Andrea Carugati/PA)

Priestley also paid tribute to Doherty in an Instagram post saying he was “shocked and saddened” at her death.

He added: “She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time.”

Charmed actress, Rose McGowan, said she had become friends with Doherty later in life, having replaced her in the supernatural series.

She said in a post to X: “Shannen Doherty had the heart of a lion. Passion for craft is often mislabelled as trouble. Shannen was passion.

“I met her in the 90s and was awed. Getting to really know her later in life, a beautiful gift. This woman fought to live.

“Shannen knew how to be a star because she was one since childhood. Her work ethic inspiring to the end. Shannen’s great love for directing, for acting, Holly, her friends, her parents, dog and her beloved fans was legendary.

“Our lives had been intertwined in a unique way. We laughed at dark forces who wanted us to hate each other, instead we chose love and respect.

“A soft-hearted badass as there ever was. A force of energy that will live forever in hearts.”

Alyssa Milano, who had a feud with Doherty over the pair’s “complicated relationship” on the set of Charmed, also paid tribute in a statement issued to Variety.

She said: “It’s no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of.

“She was a talented actress, beloved by many and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her.”

Brian Green, who played David Silver in Beverly Hills 90210, said he was “heartbroken” by the news of Doherty’s death.

Another Beverly Hills 90210 co-star, Tori Spelling, posted an Instagram story with a caption which read: “I don’t have outward words yet, but we knew and that’s what matters.”