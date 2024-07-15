Bob Dylan announces UK tour including three nights at the Royal Albert Hall

Bob Dylan has announced a 2024 UK tour, including three nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The 83-year-old singer will also play two nights at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall and Wolverhampton Civic Hall.

Concerts in Bournemouth’s Windsor Hall, Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena and Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena will make up the rest of the 10-date tour in November.

Dylan will play 10 nights in the UK during November (ITB/PA)

The shows will be phone-free, and people will be asked to put their phones in a Yondr pouch, which closes automatically when in the venue and unlocks in the venue’s concourse.

Dylan has been touring his 2020 album Rough and Rowdy Ways since 2021, playing dates in London, Glasgow and Oxford in 2022.

The singer is one of the most acclaimed songwriters of all-time, winning 10 Grammys and being nominated on 38 further occasions. Dylan has had six UK top 10 singles and nine UK number one albums.

He began his career in 1962 with the single Mixed-Up Confusion, which failed to chart in the UK and US.

But he shot to stardom with a string of successful singles in 1965, including The Times They Are A-Changin’, Subterranean Homesick Blues and Like A Rolling Stone.

Dylan’s songs have been covered by the likes of The Jimi Hendrix Experience, The Rolling Stones and Adele.

The Royal Albert Hall holds a special place in the singer’s history, with a 1966 live recording entitled The Royal Albert Hall Concert, demonstrating the heckling Dylan received when going electric.

But despite the name, the album was actually recorded at Manchester Free Trade Hall.

However, despite the naming error, Dylan did play the hall on the same tour, playing two dates in May 1965 and May 1966.

He began with an acoustic set before bringing out his band The Hawks in the second half to play a controversial electric set.

Dylan’s stage time for the 2024 Royal Albert Hall concerts will be 8pm, and 7.30pm at all other venues.

Tickets for all of the shows will go on sale on Friday, July 19, from 9am.

Dylan will play the Royal Albert Hall on November 12, 13 and 14, Windsor Hall on November 1, the M&S Bank Arena on November 3, Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on November 5 and 6, Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on November 8, and two nights at Wolverhampton Civic Hall on November 9 and 10.