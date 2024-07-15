24 million watch England’s Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain

Almost 24 million people watched England’s defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 finals across the BBC and ITV.

An average audience of 17.9 million watched the BBC’s coverage on all devices, peaking at 19.3 million, according to overnight ratings.

Some six million people chose to watch the match from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX, peaking with 6.4 million viewers.

England manager Gareth Southgate consoles Kyle Walker (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Spain inflicted a second successive European Championship final defeat on Gareth Southgate’s side in Berlin on Sunday night.

The country’s first-ever final on foreign soil ended in more heartbreak as Spain triumphed 2-1 at the Olympiastadion.

Substitute Cole Palmer’s superb equaliser had breathed new life into Southgate’s side after Nico Williams shook what had looked sturdy foundations 69 seconds into the second half.

But England could not wrest control from mightily impressive Spain, with substitute Mikel Oyarzabal sliding home what proved the decisive blow four minutes from full time.

The loss means England’s wait for a first major men’s trophy since 1966 goes on.