Julia Roberts and Benedict Cumberbatch among stars at men’s Wimbledon final

Julia Roberts, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch were among the Hollywood stars taking in the action during the Wimbledon men’s final.

A host of famous faces joined the Princess of Wales and her daughter Princess Charlotte in the Centre Court stands to watch Carlos Alcaraz win the championship title against Novak Djokovic for a second year in a row.

Pretty Woman star Roberts looked chic in a white shirt dress with red trim, which she accessorised with large sunglasses, as she sat in the royal box alongside Sherlock actor Cumberbatch.

Zendaya revisited her tennis-inspired looks for the men’s final (Mike Egerton/PA)

Cumberbatch wore a light blue suit with a white shirt and black tie for the occasion, his wife, theatre director Sophie Hunter, wore a yellow midi dress.

Actress Zendaya revisited the tennis-inspired looks she wore to promote her new film Challengers, in which she portrayed tennis prodigy-turned-coach Tashi Duncan.

For the men’s final she wore a white blazer over a blue and white striped shirt with a dark tie.

Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie in the royal box (Mike Egerton/PA)

Action star Tom Cruise returned to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for the final day, after watching the women’s final on Saturday.

On Sunday he wore a plum suit with a lilac shirt and tie as he sat beside his Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie, who wore a taupe toned suit.

Sir Cliff Richard opted for a bold look for the event (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sir Cliff Richard opted for a bold look, wearing a lilac snake skin print blazer over a lilac shirt and tie.

London mayor Sadiq Khan wore a royal blue suit and red tie. The widow of rugby star Rob Burrow, Lindsey Burrow, wore a white dress.

The match was all over in just two hours and 27 minutes as Spaniard Alcaraz overcame a late wobble to claim a 6-2 6-2 7-6 (4) victory over Serbian Djokovic.

The Princess of Wales, patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, presented the trophy to Alcaraz.