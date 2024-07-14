Good luck boys! Joan Collins among stars sending England support for Euro final

Dame Joan Collins, Melanie C and Sir Patrick Stewart are among the famous faces who have sent their support to the England team ahead of their Euro 2024 final.

Celebrities and sporting stars have joined the nation in cheering on the Three Lions as they hope to win their first major tournament in almost 60 years when they face Spain in Berlin on Sunday evening.

Sir Patrick, Ed Sheeran, Stephen Fry and Little Simz were among those who have sent video messages for a BBC montage which will play during a pre-match special on BBC One.

Dame Joan said in an Instagram post: “Happy Sunday! Waking up to excitement and anticipation that England will bring it home tonight! Good luck boys!”

Spice Girl Mel C shared a video of her leading a rendition of the football classic song Three Lions, by comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner and the Lightning Seeds, at Pub In The Park at Reigate as she sent her support.

The singer, who was wearing a Beckham England shirt in the clip, added: “Let’s enjoy our day supporting the boys, come on lads, bring it home!”

Sheeran, who was spotted in the stands at the semi-final, said in his video message: “I just really feel that everything is coming together at the right point. I can’t wait for Sunday. It’s coming home and good luck lads.”

Sir Patrick said he was “excited and optimistic” that England game would bring some excitement, while Fry said he was “incredible proud” of the team as he wished them the “best of luck” in the finals.

British rapper Little Simz also told the team “the whole countries got your back” in her message of support, as British Formula 1 driver George Russell praised them for sticking to their game plan and being “super determined”.

In his clip for the BBC video, comedian Romesh Ranganathan told Bukayo Saka that his equaliser against Switzerland made him “more emotional than I did on my wedding day, when I watched the first ten minutes of UP.”

On his Instagram Story, singer Olly Murs shared his journey as he travelled from England to Berlin to watch the match on Sunday.

In a clip shared from his flight, he could be seen joining in with the rest of the passengers in a rendition of the Three Lions chant.

Actor Richard E Grant noted how big a day it was sport as he shared a video of him walking through a forest to Instagram with the Teddy Bears Picnic song playing in the background.

“Wimbledon AND football finals! Double dose of marmalade sandwiches!!” he wrote.

The England team also received support from the across the Atlantic as US pop star Katy Perry gave her backing as she wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “FOOTBALL IS COMING HOME” alongside a Union flag.

The Euro 2024 final will kick off at 8pm.