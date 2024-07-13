Trnsmt fans fly the flag at Scotland’s biggest music festival

Jubilant music fans jumped for joy as they arrived for the second day of Trnsmt.

Young music fans showed their regional pride with Saltire flags, as well as Irish tricolours and also Union Jacks.

Scotland’s biggest music festival takes place on Glasgow Green, and headliners on Saturday include Rick Astley and Gerry Cinnamon.

The multigenerational event draws crowds ranging from primary school children to pensioners with 50,000 people in attendance on Friday.

One reveller wore sunglasses with the festival’s name painted onto them.

Rob Applebay, 70, from Newcastle at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green (Michael Boyd/PA Wire).

Rob Applebay, 70, from Newcastle celebrated his birthday at the music festival, with a shoutout during a set from the Mary Wallopers.

Indie band The Vaccines also wowed fans on a day that was more overcast than Friday, when fans basked in glorious sunshine during performances from Garbage and Liam Gallagher, who performed songs from Oasis’ debut album, Definitely Maybe, released 30 years ago.

The Vaccines performing at the Trnsmt Festival (Michael Boyd/PA Wire).

Also on the bill for Saturday is 2000s pop singer, Natasha Bedingfield, and Glasgow band Dead Pony.

The weather is expected to improve on Sunday, when Scottish DJ Calvin Harris will close the festival, potentially during extra time at the Euros final.

Crowds at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow

Security stopped two teenage boys who were intent on breaking into the festival and scaled the fence two days in a row.

Both times they were caught and escorted from the site.