Wireless festival to finish early on Sunday so fans can watch Euro 2024 final

Wireless festival has said it will finish early on Sunday so music fans have “plenty of time to travel home to watch the Euro final”.

It comes following the announcement that Friday acts Flo Milli and Veeze and Sunday performers Tyla and Digga D will no longer perform at the London music event.

Instead of announcing replacement Sunday artists, the festival revealed it would finish at 7pm following a headline set from American rapper and singer Doja Cat.

In comparison, Friday’s headliner Nicki Minaj will finish at 10.20pm, while Saturday’s headliner rapper 21 Savage will finish at 10.15pm.

An Instagram post said: “Rockstar Energy presents Wireless will now finish at 19:00pm on Sunday 14th July to give you plenty of time to travel home to watch the EURO final England vs Spain match.

“Set times will be released later today.”

The earlier announcement said: “Flo Milli and Veeze will no longer be performing tomorrow (Friday).

“Tyla & Digga D will no longer be performing on Sunday.

Doja Cat will perform on Sunday (Doug Peters/PA)

“We will be announcing replacement artists for Friday shortly.

“As always, we have some surprise guests lined up for you.”

The music festival, taking place at Finsbury Park, had previously said last entry for Sunday would be 7pm with curfew at 9.30pm.

England will play Spain in the Euro 2024 final at 8pm on Sunday following their win over the Netherlands in the semi-final on Wednesday.

After their success, which saw Ollie Watkins net a 90th-minute goal, stand-up comic John Bishop said his Wolverhampton gig would be moved to an afternoon slot so that he can watch the game.