Trnsmt due to start with Liam Gallagher topping line up

Trnsmt is due to kick off with Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher topping the bill along with Scottish rockers Garbage.

The Met Office has forecast good weather for most of the three-day music festival on Glasgow Green.

The festival opens on Friday with Sugababes and Example on the bill.

Saturday is due to be overcast, with acts including Gerry Cinnamon, The Vaccines and Natasha Bedingfield topping the line up.

Sunday’s weather forecast is sunny and the festival will be competing for attention from the Euros final.

Headliner Calvin Harris and electronic music legend Alison Goldfrapp are on the line up.