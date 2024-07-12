Sugababes open Trnsmt festival with garage-themed set

Sugababes have opened Trnsmt with a UK garage-themed set as temperatures soared in Glasgow.

Many primary age children were in the multi-generational crowd on Glasgow Green, dancing to the 21st Century’s most successful girl group.

Sugababes performed hits, including a UK garage version of Overload, their first single, which was released in 2000.

Formed when they were teenagers in London in 1998, the trio then suffered internal divisions which saw a rotation of different members, which was alluded to before they came on stage with an audio recording of an interview discussing relationship problems.

Festival-goers watch Lauren Spencer-Smith at Trnsmt (Michael Boyd/PA)

The trio – Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan – performed Overload in front of the original video, from when they were teenagers.

Donaghy asked the crowd “do you like UK garage?” before the visuals became psychedelic and the song became more dancey.

They then covered UK garage classic Flowers, by Sweet Female Attitude.

Buena performed wearing a Burberry-print shell suit, with massive fake nails and huge hoop earrings, displaying tattoos on her stomach.

The set opened with Freak Like Me, released in 2002, and included About You Now, from the film Love Actually.

A woman sings along at Trnsmt (Michael Boyd/PA)

Singer-songwriter Lauren Spencer-Smith, 20, from British Columbia, in Canada, also wowed crowds at the festival.

Some fans sat on each other’s shoulders and held their phones out to record the performance.

One girl wore plastic sunglasses with the words “Kiss me” on the lenses.

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher will perform the entirety of the band’s debut album, Definitely Maybe, when he tops the bill.