Peta activists protest Hollywood premiere of Twisters over rodeo scenes

Dozens of animal rights demonstrators descended on the Hollywood premiere of Twisters to protest rodeo scenes in the film.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) shared pictures of the protestors on X, formerly known as Twitter, holding signs with slogans including “calves’ necks are twisters at rodeos” and “rodeos are waking nightmares for animals”.

The activists were seemingly objecting to the film’s depiction of the rodeo and demanding that Universal Pictures feature a disclaimer about the “torment” of animals at such events.

A statement from Peta on X said: “Don’t get it twisted: rodeos are cruel! @GlenPowell @Twistersmovie @UniversalPics.

“We demand a disclaimer! It’s time for a reality check. @Twisters’ rodeo date scene glorifies torment, violence, and death of animals.”

In pictures and videos shared by the organisation, the film’s star Glen Powell can be seen posing for photographs with the protestors and dancing to chants “Shame on you”.

Signs were also held by people wearing cow masks which read “animals have heart attacks at rodeos”.

Meanwhile, a Peta protestor reportedly interrupted the premiere as the cast and director Lee Isaac Chung were about to introduce the film to the audience, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

In the film, Powell stars opposite British actress Daisy Edgar-Jones as rival forces who come together to try to predict and possibly tame intense storms in central Oklahoma, with other cast mates including Anthony Ramos and Kiernan Shipka.

During its London premiere, Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise made a surprise appearance.

Twisters is set for release on July 17 in the UK.

Representatives for Peta and Universal Pictures have been contacted for comment.