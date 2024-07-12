New Captain America trailer shows Anthony Mackie as superhero for first time

The trailer for Captain America: Brave New World shows Anthony Mackie battling villains as the superhero for the first time.

The film sees Mackie’s character Sam Wilson take on the role of Captain America, having previously been the superhero The Falcon since the Winter Soldier movie.

It also sees Harrison Ford, 81, make his Marvel debut as General Ross, a role played previously by the late William Hurt.

In the movie, Ford’s character asks Wilson to take up an official military position, after becoming president, in an attempt to uncover a nefarious global plot.

The trailer sees Ford’s character telling Wilson “work with me Sam, we’ll show the world a better way forward”, before showing clips of him taking up the Captain America shield.

Mackie, 45, can then be seen battling villains including Red Hulk, who makes a brief appearance in the trailer, picking up Captain America’s shield and slamming it into the ground.

It comes after Civil War actor Chris Evans’ last in the role of Steve Rogers, Wilson’s predecessor in the role, with the trailer showing General Ross telling Wilson “you may be Captain America, but you’re not Steve Rogers”.

Captain America: Brave New World will be the fourth in the series to feature the hero as the main character after Civil War, Winter Soldier and The First Avenger.

The film will be released in UK cinemas on Friday February 14.