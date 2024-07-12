Lulu reveals ‘moderate hearing loss’ among the reasons she will stop touring

Scottish singer Lulu has revealed that “moderate hearing loss” has been a contributing factor in her decision to stop touring.

The 75-year-old told Good Morning Britain she would continue to sing and perform, but would no longer tour, after her Champagne For Lulu farewell show had to be extended due to demand.

She began her career with the single Shout, performed alongside her band The Luvvers, which reached number seven in the UK singles chart – and went on to have 10 UK top 10 singles and one top 10 album.

Lulu will begin part two of her final tour in November (Yui Mok/PA)

Her success saw her picked to sing the theme for the James Bond film The Man With The Golden Gun, but the song was not successful, and ended up becoming the only 007 theme tune not to chart in the UK.

Speaking about her decision to quit touring, she said: “It isn’t going to be the last time I’m ever going to sing.

“I’m still going to perform, but doing a tour in the way I’ve done them, I’m 75 you know, and this is the last time.

“I did a final tour just a few months ago and then because they couldn’t get in (fans), because it was sold out, promoters enticed me and it wasn’t too difficult, to do a part two.

“So in November I start again.”

Presenter Kate Garraway then asked Lulu about “challenges” she had faced which had led to her decision, including hearing loss, which she said was “not uncommon” for singers.

Lulu added: “That’s a very good point, I mean if you’re 75, I don’t think your hearing is going to be as good as it used to be.

“But if you’re in the rock and roll business, if you’re a performer, then a lot of us, and I’m not going to mention names boys and girls, are deaf, they have no hearing at all.

“But yeah so I have, and so I went to Specsavers, because they now do hearing aids and hearing protection, and I had my ears tested, and yes moderate hearing loss.

“But you know me, I don’t not want to hear people, and I want to hear what they’re saying in the next room.”

Presenter Adil Ray then told Lulu that the last time the England men’s team won a trophy she was “a big star” and asked her if she got the same feeling about 2024.

Lulu revealed that she would be supporting England against Spain, but added that if they were playing Scotland she “wouldn’t shout for England”.

She added: “I am very optimistic, and I think Gareth Southgate is absolutely the hero, I mean, how fantastic.

“I have to say it’s funny, my whole family were watching telly the other night and of course we were all supporting England.

“But of course it was England and Scotland, we’d be shouting for Scotland, but yes I think I’m optimistic.”

The second part of the singer’s Champagne for Lulu tour will begin on Torquay on November 3, and finish in Southend on November 8.