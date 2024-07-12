Kasabian hails fans as ‘greatest’ after topping charts seventh time

Kasabian frontman Sergio Pizzorno has hailed the band’s fans as the “greatest in the world” following them earning a seventh number one album.

The Leicester rockers topped the charts this week with their latest record Happenings – bringing them level with Blur, Muse, The Prodigy, Sir Paul McCartney, Barbra Streisand, Sir Elton John, Sir Cliff Richard and Ed Sheeran.

However, Kasabian have a way to go to go to beat The Beatles with 15 chart-topping records, the most of any act.

The group – which also includes bassist Chris Edwards, drummer Ian Matthews and guitarist Tim Carter – have previously reached the summit with Empire in 2006, West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum in 2009, Velociraptor! in 2011, 48:13 in 2014, For Crying Out Loud in 2017 and The Alchemist’s Euphoria in 2022.

Pizzorno told Official Charts: “What’s up, pop pickers? That’s seven official number one albums on the spin. Thank you to our fans, the greatest in the world. We’re nothing without you, we absolutely adore you.”

Kasabian, who recently played a surprise gig at Glastonbury, knocked Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department down to number two following the US singer being at the top of the album chart for eight non-consecutive weeks.

Happenings also landed at number one in the Official Vinyl Albums Chart and the Official Record Store Chart, making it the most-purchased LP in independent UK record shops this week.

At number three this week is Billie Eilish’s latest record Hit Me Hard And Soft, while Charli XCX’s Brat came in at number four, as Missouri pop singer Chappell Roan reaches number five for the first time with her 2023 LP The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess.

Elsewhere in the singles charts, Sabrina Carpenter continued to see success with her tracks Please Please Please and Espresso.

She is the first artist to replace herself at number one for three years as her Espresso overtakes Please Please Please as a chart-topper and the latter song lands at number two.

In December 2021, Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John managed it two weeks in a row with Merry Christmas, and the pair also appeared on the number one Sausage Rolls For Everyone with YouTuber LadBaby.

Sabrina Carpenter (Official Charts/PA)

Espresso, which is the most-streamed track in the country with 6.3 million plays, has spent a sixth non-consecutive week at the summit.

She extends her record as the female artist to concurrently occupy both top spots for the most weeks and matches Justin Bieber’s four weeks.

The singles chart saw Shaboozey’s A Bar Song (Tipsy) stay at number three, Eilish’s Birds Of A Feather reach number four and Chappell Roan become number five with Good Luck, Babe!

England entering a Euros final for the second time, with their win over the Netherlands, also appeared to boost football anthem Three Lions by comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner and Britpop band The Lightning Seeds.

The tracks, which has the lyrics “It’s Coming Home” – often used as a refrain by Three Lions fans, climbed 53 places to reach number 20.