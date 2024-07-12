Euphoria to start filming third season three years on from announcing return

Euphoria is set to start filming the third season of the teen show three years on from the last instalment airing.

Spider-Man film series star Zendaya, who plays the lead role of recovering addict Rue on the popular HBO show, is to return for the latest series, which was confirmed in 2022.

In series two, Angus Cloud’s character, the drug dealer Fezco O’Neill, had appeared to go to jail in the finale and seemed set to return for the third season. However, Cloud died at the age of 25 in 2023 following an accidental overdose.

Many of the young cast have been involved in other projects, including Zendaya who has been in science fiction blockbuster Dune: Part One and Dune: Part Two and sports romance film Challengers since Euphoria began in 2019.

Zendaya, who is in a relationship with British actor Tom Holland, co-hosted the Met Gala this year.

Euphoria, created, written, directed and executive produced by Sam Levinson, will see the main cast return.

Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO drama series and films, said: “I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on Euphoria in January.

“We could not be happier with our creative partnership with Sam and this incredible cast. We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans.”

Jacob Elordi (Jeff Moore/PA)

Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Storm Reid and Alexa Demie have been part of the main line-up.

Ferreira has already departed the show, later telling the Armchair Expert podcast it was a “mutual decision”.

Elordi, who played Nathaniel “Nate” Jacobs in Euphoria, was last year seen in viral dark comedy Saltburn and played Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s biographical drama about the King of Rock and Roll’s ex-wife Priscilla.

Sweeney, who played Cassie in the series, has put out romantic comedy Anyone But You, horror film Immaculate and crime drama Reality since 2023.

Schafer was also in prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes, thriller Cuckoo and surreal film Kinds Of Kindness.