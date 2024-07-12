Ben Shephard celebrates ‘brilliant’ months at This Morning helm before break

Ben Shephard is celebrating his months at being at the helm of This Morning alongside co-host Cat Deeley before they both take a summer break.

The pair has their first week as permanent hosts in March after the fall-out of long-running team Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield both departing the ITV daytime programme over the course of last year.

Former Good Morning Britain (GMB) presenter Shephard wrote on Instagram: “Well that was quite the few months!!!

“Thanks to everyone who has joined us, thanks to the brilliant @thismorning team for their endless enthusiasm and patience, thanks to the amazing @catdeeley for the hugs, the laughs, and especially the drinks, but mostly thanks to all our amazing viewers for your support, messages, interaction and humour.

“We’ll be back in September but I know you’ll be in great hands with all the amazing TM family over the summer.”

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. (Jonathan Brady/PA)

In May 2023, Schofield left ITV and was dropped by his talent agency after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a younger male colleague.

In October, Willoughby departed, saying she had made the “decision for me and my family”, and remained at the broadcaster, where she continues to host Dancing On Ice following Schofield’s exit.