Sir Mark Rylance to perform Shakespeare poem in London theatre fundraiser

Sir Mark Rylance is to perform Shakespeare’s Venus and Adonis in a gala fundraiser for Marylebone Theatre.

The Wolf Hall actor, 64, who has appeared in films including Bridge Of Spies (2015) and The BFG (2016), will take to the London stage on November 17, performing alongside Sir Derek Jacobi.

Sir Mark, who is a patron of the theatre, said: “In the early 1990s I was a month away from performing Venus and Adonis when the production had to be cancelled.

Sir Mark Rylance is patron of Marylebone Theatre (Ian West/PA)

“Thirty years later, I am excited to be revisiting my plans to play Shakespeare’s first known published work as part of a gala fundraiser for the Marylebone Theatre.

“This excellent new venue, of which I am a patron, stages original, wonderful plays, often in verse.

“I am delighted that my dear friend Derek Jacobi will be joining on stage to support a venue with a unique calling to explore and refresh the great classical tradition.”

The production is a part of the theatre’s autumn/winter programming which also includes multimedia performance The Last Word, comedy What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank, A Sherlock Carol and one-woman show I Digress.

Marylebone Theatre artistic director Alexander J Gifford said: “As the Marylebone Theatre approaches its second birthday, I am proud to be announcing a season which combines the urgently political with the eternally poetic.

“Venus and Adonis is perhaps the most exquisite long poem in the English language.

Sir Derek Jacobi will perform alongside Sir Mark Rylance (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“Performed by two of Shakespeare’s greatest modern interpreters, Sir Mark Rylance and Sir Derek Jacobi, it will be the centre-piece of a gala fundraiser, whose goal is to secure the Marylebone’s future as a major, new producing house.

“Alongside it, we will be presenting two UK premieres, delivered by world-class directors, Maxim Didenko and Patrick Marber.

“I hope our new season consolidates our reputation as an important, new venue and that more and more people come through our doors to enjoy our unique offering of relevant, potent and artistically excellent work.”

Tickets to the production are on sale now via the theatre’s website.