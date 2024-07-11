Netflix’s Love Is Blind UK to air next month

Love Is Blind: UK is to air on Netflix for the first time next month.

The series, which has seen six seasons in the US, will ask contestants to choose someone to marry without ever meeting them face to face.

Hosted by Matt and Emma Willis, the programme will be filmed in Britain, Corfu and Sweden.

It sees potential partners develop emotional bonds by chatting in pods, where they can talk to each other over a speaker without seeing one another.

The couples only meet after a marriage proposal has been made, and they then move in together and begin planning their wedding.

A new trailer for the series sees a train ticket inspector trying to get a woman out of the toilet as she swipes on dating apps, before eventually falling for the inspector.

They then arrange a date and the toilet door opens, prompting a smile from the man.

Episodes one to four will be released on Netflix on August 7, and four more episodes will then be launched each Wednesday until August 21.

The series will be produced by Murray Boland, Danielle Lux, Dermot Caulfield and Nazleen Karim, and directed by Sarah Carnie.

Since it first aired in February 2020, Love Is Blind has seen spin-offs in Brazil, Germany, Japan Sweden, Argentina, Mexico, and the UAE.