The Killers play Mr Brightside after screening England’s Euros semi win at O2

The Killers surprised fans at the O2 on Wednesday evening by playing Mr Brightside after screening England’s win during their Euro 2024 semi-final match.

The eyes of the nation, including the crowd at the London arena, were fixed on Dortmund as the Euro 2020 runners-up won against the Netherlands.

Videos widely circulated online show red and white confetti banners exploding after a screen in the music venue airs England’s win following Ollie Watkins’ 90th-minute goal.

Shortly after, the recognisable refrain of Mr Brightside plays as frontman Brandon Flowers sings: “Coming out of my cage and I’ve been doing just fine.”

England fans celebrate at BOXPark Wembley in London after a screening of the Euro 2024 semi-final match between England and the Netherlands (Nigel French/PA)

The indie-rock anthem, which has dipped in and out of the lower half of the UK’s top 100 singles chart over the past 20 years, was recently awarded two Guinness World Records titles.

Not only has the song achieved the most cumulative weeks in the UK singles chart, but it has also been awarded the record for the longest stay in the UK singles chart by a group – with 416 weeks.

The American rock band, comprised of Flowers, Ronnie Vannucci Jr, Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer, have been playing a slew of shows at London’s O2 arena with special guests Travis and are to play a number of festivals this summer including Lollapalooza in Chicago.

The final of Euro 2024 will take place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Sunday with kick-off at 8pm BST.