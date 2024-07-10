Nile Wilson: I’m A Celebrity would be hard to turn down

Dancing On Ice champion Nile Wilson wants to concentrate on his YouTube career ahead of reality TV – but admits an invite to join I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here would be tough to turn down.

The Olympic bronze medallist retired through injury in 2021 and has since forged a successful career as a YouTuber along with victory on the ITV show with his skating partner Olivia Smart in 2023.

Although the former gymnast wants to concentrate on his own content online, the lure of Australia is tempting.

Nile Wilson with his Dancing On Ice partner Olivia Smart (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“Dancing On Ice was a great experience,” he told the PA news agency.

“I’d love to do the jungle. That would be the one that I would absolutely love. It’s not my primary focus but I am very grateful to have these opportunities. Bring it on.”

Wilson became Great Britain’s first Olympic medallist on the horizontal bar in Rio in 2016 and recovered from ankle surgery to claim three gold medals at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Nile Wilson celebrates winning the bronze medal in the men’s horizontal bar at the Rio Olympics in 2016 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

He was forced to undergo neck surgery in 2019, which ultimately meant he would not be competing in Tokyo in 2021.

But the Leeds-born 28-year-old is returning to the Olympics in Paris later this month, working for discovery+ as a pundit.

“I have had some incredible television experiences,” said Wilson.

“I see it as opportunity running alongside what I do on YouTube.”

