Keira Knightley and husband James Righton among crowd on day 10 of Wimbledon

Keira Knightley and her husband James Righton were among the famous faces in the crowd on day 10 of Wimbledon.

The Pride and Prejudice star wore a white dress and dark sunglasses, while her husband, who fronted indie band The Klaxons until the band broke up in 2015, wore a dark brown suit with a cream shirt and tie.

George Russell in the royal box on day 10 of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Mike Egerton/PA)

They were joined in the royal box on Centre Court by Australian former tennis player Mark Woodforde, who wore a blue suit with a dark blue tie, and light blue shirt.

F1 star George Russell was also in the Centre Court crowd, wearing dark sunglasses with a blue and white pinstripe suit, white shirt and dark blue tie.

Withnail And I star Richard E Grant was also watching the day’s action alongside journalist Jemima Khan.

Richard E. Grant and Jemima Khan in the royal box on day 10 of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Mike Egerton/PA)

Grant wore a white suit with a light brown waistcoat, red patterned tie, and white shirt, while Khan wore a black and white dress.

Former Conservative leader William Hague was joined in the crowd by his wife Ffion Hague.

Hague wore a blue suite, white shirt and yellow tie, while his wife wore a grey blazer with a white top.

William Hague and Ffion Hague in the royal box on day 10 of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Princess Royal’s son Peter Phillips watched on with new girlfriend Harriet Sperling, who is an NHS nurse and freelance writer.

Phillips wore a dark blue suit with a white shirt and purple patterned tie, while Sperling wore a floral dress.

They were joined in the royal box by The Queen.

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling in the royal box on day 10 of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Mike Egerton/PA)

On the court, today’s action has seen Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina beat Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-2, and Barbora Krejcikova beat Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko, 6-4, 7-6.

In the men’s singles, Australia’s Alex de Minaur withdrew from his match with world number two Novak Djokovic, and Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti will take on Taylor Fritz this afternoon.