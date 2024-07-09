Tom Cruise joins Glen Powell at London premiere of Twisters

Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise appeared at the London premiere of film Twisters in support of his friend, Glen Powell.

The European premiere saw its stars hit the red carpet at Cineworld in Leicester Square, including British actress Daisy Edgar-Jones in a chocolate Vivienne Westwood gown featuring a corset and black over-the-shoulder draping.

Edgar-Jones and Powell, who posed in a matching black suit with white hemming, play rival camp leaders chasing the same storms.

The film is a sequel to the 1996 film Twister starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, a storm-chasing couple who reunite to track a storm.

Cruise posed alongside Powell, who starred in Top Gun: Maverick, and two buckets of popcorn during the premiere.

“Fun night with friends, watching a movie!!,” Cruise wrote on Instagram.

The pair reportedly became close friends during the production of the Top Gun sequel, released in 2022.