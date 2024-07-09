Queens Of The Stone Age cancel shows as Josh Homme has emergency surgery

Rockers Queens Of The Stone Age have cancelled a string of shows while frontman Josh Homme has emergency surgery.

The band said they “share in your frustration and disappointment” as they announced they will not be able to play eight European shows while Homme returns to the US.

The band were due to take to the stage at the Festival Jardin Sonore in Vitrolles, France, on Wednesday, ahead of gigs in Slovakia, Germany, Czech Republic, Austria, Romania, Croatia and Greece.

A statement said: “QOTSA regret to announce that Josh Homme must return to the United States immediately for emergency surgery.

“Every effort was made to push through and play for you, but it is no longer an option to continue.”

It added: “Ticket holders for festivals, please visit the specific festival website for updated information.

“Ticket holders for headline shows will be contacted directly from the point of purchase with further information.”

A post on X, formerly Twitter, said: “Queens are gutted we aren’t able to play for you.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and share in your frustration and disappointment.”

Queens Of The Stone Age formed in Seattle in 1996 and Homme, 51, has been the only constant member throughout multiple line-up changes.

Since 2013, the line-up has consisted of Homme alongside Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman, Dean Fertita and Jon Theodore.

Mark Lanegan, who was a band member for more than 10 years, died in 2022 at the age of 57.

The band have been touring in support of their latest album In Times New Roman.

They are currently scheduled to appear at Way Out West in Sweden on August 8, as well as Oya Festival in Norway and Syd For Solen in Denmark ahead of further festival sets in Europe later in the summer.