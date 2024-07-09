Hugh Grant says closure of Fulham Road Picturehouse ‘strangely unbearable’

British actor Hugh Grant has said the closure of Fulham Road Picturehouse is “strangely unbearable”.

The cinema, in south-west London, announced on social media in June that it had “made the tough decision” to close the venue from Thursday July 11.

The same day Bromley Picturehouse revealed it would close its doors on Thursday August 1.

In a post to X, formerly Twitter, Grant, 63, known for his roles in Notting Hill and Love Actually, said: “Fulham Rd cinema closing after 94 years.

“Strangely unbearable. Let’s all sit at home and watch ‘content’ on ‘streaming’. While scrolling. Miserable face emoji.”

The cinema, which originally opened in 1930 as the Forum Theatre, became the 26th cinema in the Picturehouse family in December 2019.

The future of the site and whether it may still involve a cinema is unclear.

Its closure comes amid reports that Cineworld, Picturehouse Cinemas’ parent company, is planning to shut around a quarter of its UK cinemas in its latest restructuring.

The group is among a number of cinema firms to have been knocked by the growth of streaming services, delays to releases following actor and writer strikes, and the increased cost of living for customers.

The group was listed on the London Stock Exchange until last year, when it was taken over by investors and hedge funds after it had been hamstrung by its multibillion-pound debt pile.

The investors exchanged billions of pounds worth of debt for equity in the business, after the group also filed for bankruptcy protection in the US.