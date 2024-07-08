Kasabian on track to secure seventh number one in UK albums chart

British rock band Kasabian are on track to secure their seventh consecutive number one album in the UK charts with their latest offering, Happenings.

The group, consisting of Sergio Pizzorno, Chris Edwards, Ian Matthews and Tim Carter, are currently outselling their nearest competition, The Tortured Poets Department by Taylor Swift, according to the Official Charts Company.

The indie rockers released their eighth studio album on July 5, days after they performed to a packed audience on the Woodsies stage at Glastonbury Festival where they played a secret show listed as TBA on the line-up.

Kasabian performing on the Woodsies Stage at Glastonbury Festival (Ben Birchall/PA)

The band released their debut self-titled album in 2004 which peaked at number four in the charts and was followed by a string of chart-topping studio albums.

Their number one records include; Empire (2006), West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum (2009), Velociraptor! (2011) and 48:13 (2014).

Their most recent studio albums, For Crying Out Loud (2017) and The Alchemist’s Euphoria (2022), have also topped the charts.

Swift’s latest album soared to the number one position when it was released in April and looks set to take the number two spot this week.

The 34-year-old recently took her juggernaut Eras Tour to the UK for shows in Cardiff, Liverpool, Edinburgh and London and will return to the capital for five dates in August.

On track to land at number three in the UK albums chart is Hit Me Hard And Soft by American singer Billie Eilish, who released her chart-topping album in May.

Coming in at number four is Brat by Charli XCX, who played to huge crowds at Glastonbury in June during a set on the Levels stage.

Set to move up a spot to number five is The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – the debut album from American popstar Chappell Roan.