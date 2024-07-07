Shropshire Star
Almost 14m tune in as England clinch victory over Switzerland on penalties

An average audience of 13.6 million watched on as Gareth Southgate’s team narrowly secured a place in the semi-final on Saturday.

Published
Players celebrate a goal, they wear white shirts and blue shorts, their arms are in the air in celebration and fans can be seen in the distance

Almost 14 million tuned in to watch England’s tense Euros quarter-final match against Switzerland, which saw them clinch victory in a penalty shootout, BBC has said.

An average audience of 13.6 million watched on as Gareth Southgate’s team narrowly secured a place in the semi-final following their match in in Dusseldorf on Saturday, according to overnight ratings.

Viewers were kept hooked as Bukayo Saka equalised Breel Embolo’s opener, but the two sides could not be separated with the game ending 1-1 after extra time.

Photo from behind the goal, shows the netting and beyonbd that, a goalkeeper in green stretches to save a shot. The ball is in the bottom right and two players, one in white and one is red, stretch to hit the ball
Switzerland’s Breel Embolo scores their side’s first goal of the game during the UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-final match (Martin Rickett/PA)

They secured the win with a 5-3 shoot-out after Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Saka, Ivan Toney and Trent Alexander-Arnold all stepped up to take spot-kicks.

The game, which kicked off at 5pm, attracted a peak audience of 16.8 million people watching the BBC sport coverage live on BBC One.

The Prince of Wales was among football fans rejoicing as England won the match, calling the game “nail biting to the very end” in a post on social media.

A group of people in the stands, the Prince of Wales is in the centre with his hands in the air, captured mid-shout
The Prince of Wales reacts to a moment in the game in extra time during the UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-final match (Martin Rickett/PA)

William, who is president of the FA, was in the stands at the Dusseldorf Arena watching the match and was seen cheering on England throughout the game.

In a personally-signed message on X, he said: “Nail biting to the very end. Well done @England! Semi-finals here we come! We believe. W.”

Elsewhere, England fans were pictured celebrating Bukayo Saka’s equaliser as they watched from a series of screenings, including at BOXPARK in Wembley, Sandown Park in Esher and Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire.

A group of football players in white shirts, the goalkeeper in green is in the centre, they are all smiling with their arms in the air in celebration
England celebrates after their sides victory in the UEFA Euro 2024, quarter-final (Adam Davy/PA)

England will now face the Netherlands in Dortmund on Wednesday night after the Dutch team beat Turkey 2-1 to secure a spot in the semi-final.

The Three Lions will be hoping to land a place in the finals in a bid to redeem themselves after their loss to Italy on penalties during the last Euro final.

Spain and France will also face off against each other on Tuesday as they hope to secure a coveted final spot.

