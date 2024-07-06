Ross Kemp leads celebrations as England win on penalties in Euro quarter finals

Ross Kemp celebrated England’s victory over Switzerland in a nail-biting penalty shootout as he said he was “so proud” of Gareth Southgate’s team.

The game finished 1-1 but England emerged victorious after tense penalties saw them beat their opponents to reach the semi-finals.

Former EastEnders star Kemp has become well known for his enthusiastic celebrations of England’s sporting successes.

In a video shared on X, he can be seen in an England shirt saying to the camera: “No doubt, do not doubt who we are, who we are, do not doubt it.

“We’ve sorted our penalties issues out. My word, how proud, how proud am I of being English today?

“Thank you so much, how cool, how professional, you did it, you did it, you did it and we love you, we love you.”

He wrote: “Well done boys @England onto the semi final.”

Before the shootout, Kemp shared a video of himself in front of a bust of Queen Victoria, saying: “If we ever needed her, we need her now.”

He added: “We believe we can do this and she would definitely score a goal.”

Piers Morgan described goal scorer Bukayo Saka as “England’s hero”.

He added that the player had his “demons demolished” when he got his penalty in the back of the net, following his devastating miss in the Euro 2020 final.

The Arsenal star was named player of the match.