Sam Ryder and Bear Grylls among spectators on day four of Wimbledon

The pair were joined by the Princess of Wales’s mother and father, Carole and Michael Middleton, and radio DJ Jordan North.

Published
Sam Ryder arrives at Wimbledon in a grey jacket and white shirt

Singer Sam Ryder and survival expert Bear Grylls are among the celebrities watching on at Wimbledon on day four of the tennis tournament.

Eurovision star Ryder, 35, arrived in a grey suit with a white shirt, wearing black sunglasses, while TV adventurer Grylls sat in the royal box, wearing a blue suit and tie.

The pair were joined by the Princess of Wales’s mother and father, Michael and Carole Middleton.

Wimbledon 2024 – Day Four – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Shara Grylls and Bear Grylls in the royal box on day four of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Mike Egerton/PA)

Carole wore a cream blazer with a green, red, and white floral dress, with yellow shades, while Michael wore a dark blue suit with a yellow tie.

Carole and Michael Middleton arriving at Wimbledon
Carole and Michael Middleton arriving on day four of the championships (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The pair were joined in the royal box by Lord Coe, who wore a blue suit with a white shirt, and a dark blue tie with white detailing.

Carole Middleton sitting next to Lord Coe in the royal box
Carole Middleton with Lord Coe in the royal box on day four of the championships (Mike Egerton/PA)

Radio DJ Jordan North wore a light grey suit with a white T-shirt, blue cravat and black and silver sunglasses.

Jordan North arriving at Wimbledon in a light grey suit
Jordan North arriving on day four of the championships (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Australian cricketer, Pat Cummins also joined the crowd, wearing a grey suit, yellow tie, and white shirt.

Pat Cummins in the royal box at Wimbledon
Australian cricketer Pat Cummins in the royal box on day four of the championships (Mike Egerton/PA)

On Centre Court, the crowd enjoyed Briton Jacob Fearnley putting up a brave fight against former champion Novak Djokovic, before losing in four sets.

