‘I’ll be in pain for a month’: Spencer Matthews prepares for marathon challenge

Spencer Matthews has said he will be “in pain for a month” as he prepares to undergo the challenge of 30 marathons in 30 days.

The star is hoping to break the Guinness World Record for the most consecutive marathons to ever have been run on sand, and in order to qualify for the record he will need to complete each marathon in six hours.

The 35-year-old will run 786 miles through the Jordanian desert, in 45 degree heat, to raise funds for Global’s Make Some Noise.

He will begin in Wadi Rum on the edge of the Arabian desert and finish near the Dead Sea.

Matthews shot to fame in the reality TV series Made In Chelsea and has also featured in Celebrity MasterChef and The Jump.

Speaking at a mission launch event in London, Matthews told the PA news agency he suffered a torn IT band during training sessions, but said it had “repaired quite quickly”.

He said: “If it’s pain you’re after, I’m going to be in pain for nearly a month so please give generously and make a difference.”

During the event, Matthews met some of the beneficiaries of the funds he will be raising, including representatives from Childhood Tumour Trust, Suicide&Co, and education charities ATF and Playskill.

Matthews said: “I’ve spent so much time focusing on training and the event itself that today feels quite special.

“It’s lovely to meet people who are being directly affected by the fundraise, it’s nice to have that in the desert when things get tough.

“Just hearing people’s incredible stories, just makes the whole thing feel more real.

“It does put a bit more pressure on me to succeed I have to say, I think this fundraiser is going to be made in those final days when things get really rough.

“I’m going to give it my all, I hope to be successful, and I hope to make as big a difference as possible for these people that really deserve it.”

He also underwent a training marathon at the event, running from Global’s Leicester Square office to its headquarters in Watford, where he described the Make Some Noise charity as an “incredible outfit”.

Matthews added: “Spending time this morning with children who have tumours growing on their nerves was just difficult to see.

“As a father with kids I simply can’t understand the pain it must cause those families to never quite know that your child is safe, it would just be horrendous.

“I want to raise money, like I’ve never raised money before.”

The TV star will be supported by a doctor, physio and coach, which he says will allow him to focus on the running safe in the knowledge “they’ll pick me up if something goes wrong”.

He added: “I’ve done some ultras before, five or six day stuff, I’ve always loved the experience of pushing yourself to the limit, this will be a world first if we are successful.

“I guess I wanted to do something that would draw more attention to Make Some Noise and these incredible causes.

“It feels really special and I want it to succeed.”

Matthews will set off on the run on Monday, July 29, and will aim to finish the mammoth challenge on Tuesday, August 27.