Florence Pugh reveals she is ‘tiptoeing’ towards directing and producing films

Actress Florence Pugh has revealed she is “tiptoeing” towards directing and producing films.

During a Dune: Part Two Q&A at Glastonbury Festival, the Midsommar actress, 28, said she is “in the process of learning” the craft.

Asked if she has ever considered directing, producing or writing she said: “That’s definitely been something that I accidentally gravitated towards.

Actress Florence Pugh at Pilton Palais Cinema at Glastonbury Festival (Hannah Roberts/PA)

“I think when you know that you like things a certain way, you do that naturally, whether it’s to do with your character or maybe how things could be changed in a scene and I’m definitely someone that would love to do that.

“I do however think that being a director and being a producer requires a lot of education.

“And I really want to do it when I know and I’ve learned enough.

“It’s a huge responsibility to guide people and you have to remove your ego and you have to help people and cradle people and hold the story at the same time.

“There’s so many hands that you have to hold and I think, for me, I would love to do it, I’m in the process of learning, I am producing at the moment.

“I’m tiptoeing but, that’s the process, I really don’t want to cut corners. I want to make sure that I’m learning properly.”

The British star, who has appeared in films including Little Women and Don’t Worry Darling, revealed that this was her first time attending the Somerset festival – which is taking place over the weekend.

Reflecting on her next career move, she added: “I just finished my second Marvel movie (Thunderbolts), which was pretty huge, I literally wrapped like five days ago.

“But that was amazing.

“What’s next? I think it’s a tiny bit of a break. I think I need to do some dancing and I need to do some hugging with friends and I just need to enjoy.

“My dad always says ‘Make sure you make time to smell the roses’ and I’m very bad at that.

“This is my time to smell the roses,” she added.