Neil Young and Crazy Horse reveal ‘big unplanned break’ from tour due to illness

Neil Young and Crazy Horse have postponed their remaining Love Earth Tour dates due to illness hitting “a couple of us”.

The musicians announced the cancellation of their upcoming US shows in a post shared on Young’s official website.

“When a couple of us got sick after Detroit’s Pine Knob, we had to stop,” the statement said.

Neil Young and Crazy Horse perform live (Alberto Giacomazzi/Alamy)

“We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break.

“We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again!

“We know many of you made travel plans and we apologise for the inconvenience.”

The statement thanked fans for their “understanding and patience”, suggesting that health is a number one priority.

“We want to stay and do more shows and more albums for you…. and for us,” the statement added, signed off by frontman Young, guitarist Micah Nelson, drummer Ralph Molina and bassist Billy Talbot.

The band did not indicate which members of the group had fallen ill or which dates would be rescheduled.

It comes after the group announced in May that several shows were being postponed “due to illness”.

The Love Earth Tour kicked off in April in San Diego, California.