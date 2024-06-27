11 famous people who went to school in Shropshire

The list features a hhttps://dai.ly/x80rg9aost of well-known names including Sir Michael Palin, Greg Davies, Joe Hart, and Charles Darwin . Several figures from the list were sent to the county just for educational purposes, and to attend a very well-known and highly-regarded boarding school.

Below is 11 people, including well-known actors, broadcasters and athletes who started out at Shropshire schools.

Sir Michael Palin

Sir Michael Palin during the visit to his former school

Knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2019, Sir Michael Palin is extremely well-known for being a member of the Monty Python comedy group.

The star re-visited his old place of education, Shrewsbury School, in 2022 after he left in 1962 before going on to read modern history at Brasenose College in Oxford.

More recently, the actor, comedian, writer and presenter has enjoyed a new venture as a travel writer and documentarian for the BBC. His journeys have taken him across the world to the North and South Poles, the Sahara Desert, the Himalayas, Eastern Europe, and Brazil.

The81-year-old opened Shrewsbury School's Barnes Theatre upon his return two years ago.

Greg Davies

Comedian Greg Davies

Born in St Asaph in Wales, Greg's father was said to drive his mother across the border for the star's birth to ensure that he would be eligible to play for the Welsh national Rugby team.

However, the 56-year-old would not go on to have a successful career in sport, but did play W.G. Grace in a series of adverts for Channel Four's coverage of the 2005 Ashes Series.

Raised in Wem, Greg has done it all - comedy, acting, presenting and writing. The 56-year-old attended Thomas Adams School in Wem.

The celebrity is well-known for his notable size, standing six foot eight inches tall, and for his role as Mr Gilbert in 'The Inbetweeners'.

Charles Darwin

2. Charles Darwin

Born in Shrewsbury, Darwin was said to join his older brother, Erasmus, in attending the nearby boarding school from September 1818 at the age of nine.

Darwin's name can be seen on the school register at Shrewsbury School and he went on to be famously known for his contributions to evolutionary biology.

Jesse Armstrong

Peep show and film writer Jesse Armstrong

Born in Oswestry in 1970, the famous screenwriter and producer attended The Marches school in Oswestry before studying American Studies at the University of Manchester.

The 53-year-old has received several accolades including a BAFA Award, three Golden Globe Awards, and seven Primetime Emmy Awards.

Billy Wright

Billy Wright, the Wolves and England captain, in 1953.

Many regard him as Wolves' greatest ever player and one of England's finest, Billy Wright was the first footballer in the world to earn 100 international caps, and it all started in Ironbridge.

Born in February 1924, at 33 Belmont Road, Wright's father Thomas worked at the Coalbrookdale Company ironworks.

The Wolves legend attended Madeley Wood Methodist School and Madeley Modern School before captaining the national side and Wolves.

The Midlands club was the only side Wright ever played for, appearing nearly 500 times.

Joe Hart

Joe Hart (left) with Dave Edwards at Shrewsbury Town FC

Another Shropshire great from the footballing world.

Joe Hart has recently retired from playing professional football after an illustrious career playing for Manchester City and Celtic after starting out at Shrewsbury Town.

Born in the county town, the goalkeeper made 75 appearances for England in net.

The 37-year-old attended Oxon Primary School before Meole Brace School where he was head boy during his final year.

Nick Owen

Nick Owen

BBC Midlands Today newsreader, Nick Owen, has recently been awarded an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours List for his services to charity and broadcasting.

Despite being born in Berkhamsted in Hertfordshire, Owen attended Shrewsbury School between the ages of seven and 18.

Owen has hosted the Olympic Games television and provided World Cup coverage. He was also named best on-screen personality at the Royal Television Society Midlands awards.

Richard Todd OBE

Richard Todd OBE

Irish-British actor Richard Todd received a Golden Globe Award for 'Best Actor' for his performance as Corporal Lachlan MacLachlan in the 1949 film 'The Hasty Heart'.

The actor died in 2009 aged 90. He was born in Ireland, and spent some of his childhood in India before attending Shrewsbury School after his family re-located to Devon.

Richard was a Captain in the British Army during World War Two, fighting in the D-Day landings as a member of the seventh Parachute Battalion

Mary Beard

Historian and broadcaster Mary Beard after being made a Dame Commander of the British Empire at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire.

Born in Shrewsbury, Dame Mary Beard was educated at Shrewsbury High School before studying at Cambridge University.

The classicist specialises in Ancient Rome and is a trustee of the British Museum.

Mary has been described as 'Britain's best-known classicist' after her frequent media appearances and occasionally controversial public statements.

Mary presented BBC Two show 'Pompeii: Life and Death in a Roman Town' before going on to present 'Meet the Romans with Mary Beard' in 2012, 'Caligula with Mary Beard' in 2013, and 'Pompeii: New Secrets Revealed with Mary Beard' in 2016.

James Taylor

James Taylor, English former cricketer, speaking at coaching conference at Ellesmere College

Shrewsbury School has supplied two superb English cricketers in the last 20 years, the first being James Taylor.

Born in Leicestershire, Taylor attended Shrewsbury School between 2003 and 2008 where he studied his A-levels and played for the school's cricket team.

He went on to play for Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club and captain the England Lions before making his full debut for the national side.

Unfortunately, a serious heart condition forced Taylor to retire from all formats of cricket in April 2016.

Taylor was appointed as a selector for the England team two years later and regularly appears as a broadcaster.

Issy Wong

England's Issy Wong in action. Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

Cricketer Issy Wong is another Shrewsbury School progidy who currently plays for Warwickshire, the Central Sparks, Birmingham Phoenix and Mumbai Indians.

The medium-fast pace bowler made her England debut in June 2022 and started playing professionally for Warciwkshire in 2019, while at attending the school in the county town.

Issy attended Shrewsbury School between 2015 and 2020, and made history at Shrewsbury School becoming the first girl to play for the boys first team.