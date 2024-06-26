Irish bar which hosted Taylor Swift 13 years ago would ‘love to have her back’

The manager of an Irish bar who claims Taylor Swift dined and watched Irish dancing there in 2011 said he would “love to have her back” ahead of her Eras Tour in Dublin.

The US singer, who will be playing three nights in Dublin, Ireland, as part of the UK leg of her Eras Tour, signed a guest book after dining at The Church Cafe, Bar and Restaurant on Jervis Street in the Irish capital, according to the bar’s general manager, Darren Moore.

The guest book includes Taylor Swift’s handwritten name, featuring squiggles and stars, along with Swift’s guitarist Paul Sidoti and Elizabeth Huett, formerly the popstar’s backup singer.

Mr Moore, 43, said the Bad Blood singer enjoyed Irish music and dancing and described her as “very polite” when she dined with her entourage at the restaurant on March 24, 2011.

Bar manager of The Church Cafe Bar and Restaurant in Dublin, Ireland, Darren Moore, has said Taylor Swift visited the bar and signed a guest book 13 years ago (Darren Moore/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “We had some Irish music and dancing at the time, so they were listening to that and watching the dancing.

“They were really nice people. She was really nice. Very polite and really easy to deal with.

“I suppose we didn’t want to intrude. Social media was around, but it wouldn’t have been as prevalent as it is now, so we didn’t really want to intrude, asking for photos.

“We have a guest book, so I asked ‘Would you guys mind signing the book when you’re leaving?'”

The manager plans to unveil a plaque marking the exact table where he said Taylor Swift was seated when she visited 13 years ago and “give fans the opportunity to sit in the same seat that she sat when she came in”.

The Church Cafe Bar and Restaurant on Jervis Street in Dublin, Ireland (Paul Sherwood)

He added he will be playing a “dedicated playlist” featuring Taylor Swift hits all day at the bar “to welcome Swifties”.

At the time, Mr Moore received a phone call requesting a booking for an important person before Swift and her entourage arrived in six vans with tinted windows but was asked to keep her presence under wraps.

The Grammy award-winning musician was given private seats on the bar’s mezzanine level overlooking the bar and restaurant.

Ahead of her Eras Tour in Dublin, the bar manager urged Swift to return for a drink at the same table as 13 years ago.

“It was 13 years ago now and she was a big star then, but not as big as she is now,” he said.

Shane Ward (left) pictured with Darren Moore, (left) general manager of The Church Cafe Bar (Darren Moore)

“We’d love to have her back here again. It would be great to welcome her back in again.

“We wish her all the best with her amazing tour. Perhaps she can rebook the same table.

“I hope she enjoys her time in Ireland as well.”

The Church Cafe Bar is a converted 320-year-old church, known for being the same building where Guinness creator Arthur Guinness was married in 1725, and more recently has served Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy, singer Shane Ward and Irish actor Killian Scott.

Darren Moore, manager of The Church Cafe Bar, said Taylor Swift dined in a private area on the bar’s mezzanine level (Paul Sherwood/PA)

Mr Moore is gearing up for a busy weekend as Swifties travel to the Irish capital to watch the singer at the Aviva Stadium.

“We’d be definitely expecting an influx of Swifties over the week and leading into next week as well,” he said.

“I’m sure we’ll have plenty of customers up in the next few days as well that will hopefully be going.

“(Swift) gets a lot of people following from the States and travelling to see our show. So I expect to see a lot of people in from the States and the UK that are following the tour rounds as well.”