Sabrina Carpenter breaks UK charts record as youngest female artist in top spots

Sabrina Carpenter has broken an Official Charts Company record to become the youngest female artist to reach number one and number two in the same week in the UK.

The 25-year-old singer is holding the top two spots with Please Please Please and Espresso, which had enjoyed five weeks as a chart-topper before being overtaken by her latest single.

Previously, actress and singer Ariana Grande achieved the same two-spot hold in the same week when she was 25 years, seven months and 20 days old in February 2019.

Grande reached number one with 7 Rings, Break Up With Your Girlfriend and I’m Bored in at number two.

Sabrina Carpenter has broken an Official Charts Company record (Official Charts/PA)

At the age of 25 years, one month and 10 days, Carpenter has the UK’s most streamed song this week with Please Please Please totalling 9.8 million combined streams, while Espresso comes in second with 8.1 million.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has not returned to the top five in the singles chart this week as her fellow US stars round-out the rest of the top places with Eminem’s Houdini at number three, Billie Eilish’s Birds Of A Feather at number four and Shaboozey’s A Bar Song (Tipsy) at number five.

In the albums charts, it is a different story, with Swift getting a new personal best with a seventh week at the top.

The Tortured Poets Department earns a seventh non-consecutive week at number one, surpassing 2022’s Midnights which sat at the summit for five weeks.

Taylor Swift records a seventh week at the top of the albums chart (Jane Barlow/PA)

Swift is in the UK for her Eras Tour, and will take to the stage in London’s Wembley Stadium on Friday evening.

At number two is US singer-songwriter Eilish’s latest record Hit Me Hard And Soft, while British singer Charli XCX’s Brat came in at number three, as Canadian musician The Weeknd’s greatest hits record The Highlights continues its strong performance at number four.

British rock group Sea Girls also celebrate a hat-trick of Top 5 albums as their third studio collection Midnight Butterflies makes its debut at number five.

The group previously saw success with 2020’s Open Up Your Head and 2022 LP Homesick, which both reached number three.