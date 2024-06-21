Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey to play ‘disastrous and charismatic’ Richard II

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey is set to take on the lead role in the William Shakespeare play Richard II.

The new production, directed by The History Boys director Sir Nicholas Hytner, at London’s Bridge Theatre will cover how the ill-fated monarch was forced to abdicate in the 14th century following his throne being seized by his cousin, Henry IV of England.

Bailey, 36, began his career in the theatre, and in 2019 scooped up a best supporting actor in a musical Olivier Award for his performance in Stephen Sondheim’s Company.

He has also starred opposite Sir Ian McKellen, who previously portrayed Richard II, in Shakespeare’s King Lear as the legitimate heir Edgar, and worked with Sir Nicholas during an Othello production at the National Theatre as the title character’s friend Cassio.

Jonathan Bailey as Richard II (Bridge Theatre/Jason Bell/PA)

The London Theatre Company production describes Richard II as “charismatic, eloquent, and loved by his friends” as well as being a “disastrous king – dishonest, capricious, and politically incompetent”.

“Echoing down the centuries is the perennial problem: how to deal with a ruler who has a rock solid right to rule but is set on wrecking the country he leads,” the description of the play also reads.

“Shakespeare’s subtle, ambiguous, and beautiful play finds feudal England on the cusp of modernity, as a divinely sanctioned monarch is confronted, in the figure of Henry Bolingbroke, by the hard-headed pragmatism of real authority.”

Outside his role as Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton, in the hit Netflix series about the Regency family, Bailey has been in political thriller Fellow Traveler, for which he won a best supporting actor Critics Choice Award, comedy Crashing and crime drama Broadchurch.

Sir Nicholas, a former National Theatre artistic director, has previously helmed Julius Caesar, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Guys & Dolls on the stage along with the films The Lady In The Van, The Madness Of King George and The History Boys.

Richard II at London’s Bridge Theatre runs from February 10 until May 10 2025.

Tickets on general sale from June 26.