Helena Bonham Carter hails revised Freud works gifted to London museum

Bafta award-winning actress Helena Bonham Carter has praised the publication of a revised set of books from psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud that have been gifted to a London museum.

The Revised Standard Edition of The Complete Psychological Works Of Sigmund Freud has been donated by the Institute Of Psychoanalysis (IOP) to the Freud Museum and is available for public viewing at their reference library.

The gift marks the 100th anniversary of Virginia Woolf’s Hogarth Press commissioning Sigmund Freud’s complete works in English in 1924.

Helena Bonham Carter described the Revised Standard edition as a towering achievement (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Fight Club actress Bonham Carter, 58, said: “The Revised Standard edition is a towering achievement.

“What a wonderful gift for the Freud Museum and the many scholars and enthusiasts of Freud and psychoanalysis who come through its doors.”

To mark the donation to the museum – which is the final home of the Viennese analyst – chief editor of the revised edition, Mark Solms, presented a talk and a ribbon was cut.

The newly revised edition, which is available to purchase for £1,500, was commissioned by the IOP and published by Rowman & Littlefield.

The set includes lectures, essays, letters and notes by Freud never seen in English translation.

Giuseppe Albano, director of the Freud Museum, said: “We are thrilled to be gifted this outstanding collection, which offers new insights and observations into Freud’s theories for our modern audience.

“We can’t wait for our visitors and scholars to browse through this revision and soak up the nuances of Freud’s theories through a contemporary, neurological lens of understanding.”

Julie Kirsch, vice president and publisher, Rowman & Littlefield, said, “As we commemorate the 100th anniversary of his work starting to become widely available in the English language, Freud’s legacy endures, inspiring ongoing exploration into the complexities of human behaviour.

“We’re delighted to have been commissioned by the IOPA to contribute to this anniversary with a new Revised Standard Edition of his works alongside special events and talks and we’re delighted to see it proudly presented at the Freud Museum in London.”

Vic Sedlak, president of the Institute Of Psychoanalysis said that Freud’s impact “endures in the practice of psychoanalysis today” and said his work has helped us to “understand artistic expression, the operation of families, groups and societies, and even extreme forms of human behaviour such as war and criminal acts.”