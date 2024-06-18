Kylie Minogue’s Padam Padam songwriter scoops prestigious award

The writer of Kylie Minogue’s single Padam Padam has been named songwriter of the year.

Peter Rycroft, who works under the name Lostboy, received the accolade from the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) along with three other awards in the hot dance/electronic song category for individual singles.

The awards were for Tate McRae and Tiesto’s 10:35 and Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s Miracle, which was co-written by Pablo Bowman Navarro and spent eight weeks at number one in the UK, as well as Minogue’s track.

Padam Padam, which was also produced by Rycroft, reached number four in the UK chart and won a Grammy for best pop dance recording.

The song marked Minogue’s first new music in two years when it was released last year, following on from 2021’s Kiss of Life which featured Jessie Ware.

Elsewhere, Nigerian singer, rapper and songwriter Rema scooped ASCAP’s song of the year and top streaming song for Calm Down, while producer Steve Mac won top hot dance/electronic song for Baby Don’t Hurt Me, a collaboration between Anne-Marie, David Guetta and Coi Leray.

English composer Daniel Pemberton took home top box office film of the year for his work on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, with a score which features punk, electronic and traditional Indian sounds.