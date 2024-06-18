Justin Timberlake arrested in the Hamptons over driving while intoxicated claims

Singer Justin Timberlake has been arrested over allegations of driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons, police said.

The Cry Me A River star was arrested in the early hours of the morning in the wealthy village of Sag Harbor in New York, SAG Harbor Village Police Department told the PA news agency.

A spokesperson confirmed he had been arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI).

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel (Doug Peters/PA)

The department is expected to release a formal statement later on Tuesday.

Timberlake is due to perform two shows in Chicago this week before two shows at Madison Square Garden in New York next week.