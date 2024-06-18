Justin Timberlake arrested for ‘driving while intoxicated’ in US, police say

American singer Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated after he failed to maintain his lane of travel and pause at a stop sign, police said.

The 43-year-old pop star and actor was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the wealthy village of Sag Harbor in New York, according to Robert Drake, chief of police at Sag Harbor Village Police Department.

Timberlake was held overnight and informed of the criminal charges against him in the morning before being released.

A statement, seen by the PA news agency, said: “On June 18 2024, at 12.37am, Justin R Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel.

“A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition.

“Mr Timberlake was placed under arrest, processed, and held overnight for morning arraignment.

“Mr Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18 2024 at 9.30am, where he was released on his own recognisance.”

The Cry Me A River singer is due to perform two shows in Chicago this week before two shows at Madison Square Garden in New York next week.

The European leg, which begins in Krakow, Poland on July 26, includes performances in Birmingham and Manchester as well as two dates at The O2 in London this August.

The Grammy-winner, who first found fame as a member of boy band NSYNC, released his latest solo album, Everything I Thought It Was, in March.

On screen he is known for his appearances in films including The Social Network (2010) and Friends With Benefits (2011).

Timberlake’s representatives have been approached for comment.