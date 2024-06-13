Jude Law reveals he turned down playing Superman

British actor Jude Law has revealed he turned down the role of Superman as it “felt like a step too far”.

The Talented Mr Ripley star, 51, said he “resisted” playing the superhero, even though he has played fantasy characters like Yon-Rogg in Captain Marvel (2019) and Albus Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts films.

Asked about the film that never happened, he told The Playlist Podcast Network: “So this is true.

Jude Law and Alicia Vikander attending the photocall for the film Firebrand, during the 76th Cannes Film Festival (Doug Peters/PA)

“There was a process of flirtation going on and I always resisted, because it just felt like – and I know you can say, ‘Well, but you played Yon-Rogg and Dumbledore!’, it just felt like a step too far.

“It was when Brett Ratner was going to direct, I think.

“And they didn’t have a script, if I remember rightly,” Law continued.

“Did they have a script? I don’t remember reading one. It is a long time ago. They brought me the suit.”

He added: “It wasn’t (Christopher) Reeve’s suit. It was an iteration. It was more metallic.

“Anyway, I tried it on and I looked in the mirror and part of me initially was like, ‘Wow, this would be (amazing),’ and then I just thought, ‘No, you can’t – you can’t do this. You can’t.’

Jude Law is known for films including Alfie and The Holiday (Ian West/PA)

“I didn’t sell it myself to myself. And I stepped away and the film never happened anyway. So maybe it probably wouldn’t have done (anything).”

Actors who have taken on the role of Superman include the late Reeve, who appeared in the 1970s and 1980s films, and Henry Cavill, who made his debut as the superhero in 2013’s Man Of Steel.

Bafta award-winner Law appeared on the podcast alongside Tomb Raider star Alicia Vikander, whom he stars opposite in Firebrand, a drama about the sixth wife of Henry VIII, Catherine Parr.