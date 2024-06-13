Avicii’s father on the pain and happiness of seeing his son in new photobook

Avicii’s father has said there is happiness and pain in looking at the pictures of his late son from a newly published photobook.

Avicii: The Life And Music Of Tim Bergling traces the life of the Swedish DJ and record producer, who took his life in 2018 at the age of 28.

Reflecting on what it has been like to look over childhood photos of his son, Klas Bergling told the PA news agency: “It makes me happy to see him happy.

Avicii performs on stage during Capital FM’s Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium in 2015 (Yui Mok/PA)

“We have very nice memories from his childhood and youth, etc.

“At the same time, there is pain knowing the reality.”

The photobook, published on Thursday, includes previously unpublished photos from the DJ’s career and childhood as well as an essay written by Mans Mosesson, the official biographer of Avicii.

Mr Bergling also spoke about suicide and said “we must pay attention and we must act” when it comes to the mental health problems affecting young people today.

“Tim also struggled from time to time with mental health problems”, he added.

This month a documentary about the DJ premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival called Avicii-I’m Tim and Mr Bergling said he will “absolutely” watch it at some point in the future.

“I haven’t seen the documentary, which has now showed at Tribeca, so I will build up the courage to see it,” he said.

“I look forward to it but it’s a big effort really.”

Speaking about his son’s legacy, he added: “I hope it continues… (he was a) very open-minded guy that created very, very nice music.

“He was one of a kind, I hope he will be remembered for many years.”

Avicii had hits with Wake Me Up and Le7els and collaborated with musicians including Madonna, Coldplay and Robbie Williams.

The photobook has been created in collaboration with the Tim Bergling Foundation, set up by Avicii’s family in 2019.

All profits from the book will go to the foundation, which according to its website “advocates for the recognition of suicide as a global health crisis”.